CAF Confederation Cup: Al Masry Arrive Uyo For Enyimba Clash

Egyptian Club, Al Masry have arrived in Uyo for their Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup Group D encounter against Enyimba.

The Al Masry contingent which consists of players and officials landed at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo on Thursday evening.

The North African side will lock horns with Enyimba at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday, January 12.

It would be recalled that the Egyptian side defeated Enyimba 2-0 on matchday one.

They currently occupy the second position in the group with five points.

Enyimba are bottom of the group with four points from four games.

