CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba Must Beat Zamalek, Demands Ideye

Enyimba will now have to win at CAF Confederation Cup holders Zamalek in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday to stay alive in the competition.

Enyimba is third in Group D with five points from as many matches. They will now have to beat group winners Zamalek Sunday and also hope closest rivals Al Masry, who have six points, fail to beat visiting Black Bulls so as to reach the quarterfinal of the continental competition.

In December, Enyimba held Zamalek to a thrilling 2-2 draw when both teams clashed in Nigeria. “It’s a must-win match for us,” said Ideye, who scored on his Confederation Cup debut against the Black Bulls of Mozambique in Uyo.

“Zamalek are a good side, but we will go all out there to get the maximum points. “They have already qualified for the next round of the competition and so may rest their top players. “The chairman (Nwankwo Kanu) has spoken to us and I believe it’s still possible to win this match.”

