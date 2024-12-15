CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba boss targets away win against Black Bull

Share

Enyimba coach, Yemi Olanrewaju, is optimistic of a win against Black Bull of Mozambique in their CAF Confederation Cup game this Sunday.

It has not been a great outing for the two-time CAF Champions League winner since their qualification for the group stage, securing one point in two matches played, but the coach said the side can turn the tide around starting from their game against Black Bull.

The two-time African champions lost their opening fixture 2-0 to Egypt’s Al Masry and held defending champions Zamalek to a 2-2 draw at home last weekend.

“The players are in high spirits, and the atmosphere in the camp gives me confidence that we will get the job done in Maputo,” Olanrewaju said ahead of his team’s departure.

“It’s going to be a tough game, no doubt, but our objective is to secure the three points, which will put us back in contention in this competition.”

The match will take place at the 42,000-capacity Estádio do Zimpeto in Maputo on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 1 pm Nigerian time.

