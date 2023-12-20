CAF Confed Cup: Eguma upbeat as Rivers United clash with Club Africain today

Stanley Eguma, the head coach of Rivers United, expressed confidence in his team as they gear up for the CAF Confederation Cup Matchday Four clash against Club Africain of Tunisia.

The Pride of Rivers is set to face Said Saibi’s side at the Stade de Rades tonight, following their 1-0 victory over the Tunisians on matchday Three, where captain Nyima Nwagua netted the decisive goal.

Eguma conveyed that his players are motivated and ready for the upcoming encounter.

“The spirit in camp now is high. The team is in a winning mood. I think that the spirit of winning is also high. It will play a huge role in the game with Club Africain in Tunis,” Eguma stated ahead of the game.

Currently, Rivers United holds the second position in the group with six points from three games.