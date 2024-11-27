CAF Confed Cup: Al Masry Set To Ambush Enyimba

Share

Al Masry head coach, Ali Maher, has expressed confidence in his team’s readiness to face Nigeria’s Enyimba International in the opening match of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage in Cairo today.

The Egyptian side comes into the game with momentum, having stunned rivals Zamalek with a 1-0 victory last weekend.

Despite the tight turnaround following the Zamalek match, Maher assured that his players are fully prepared for the challenge posed by the Nigerian side.

“The players are ready for tomorrow’s match, despite the short recovery time after the Zamalek game,” Maher said.

Al Masry will look to build on their recent success as they take on Enyimba, a former African champion, in what promises to be an exciting clash today.

