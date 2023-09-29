CAF Conf. Cup: Obaseki Confident of Victory As Insurance Battle Berkane

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed confidence in victory, as Bendel Insurance FC of Benin tackle their hosts, Morocco’s Renaissance De Sportive Berkane, in the CAF Confederation Cup reverse fixture scheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023.

The Benin Arsenals, who are Nigeria’s Federation Cup holders, were forced to a 2-2 draw by the visiting RS Berkane at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Saturday, September 16, and are now in Morocco for the second leg to play for a spot in the group stage of the competition.

Obaseki, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Andrew Okungbowa, urged the team to go for broke, as he noted that the Edo people were behind them, praying for their victory and safe return to Benin City.