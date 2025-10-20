CAF Champions League: Sundowns Thrash Remo 5-1 In Abeokuta

I t was a total humiliation for Nigeria Premier Football League champions, Remo Stars, as they were thrashed 5-1 at home by Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round played at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta.

It was a total domination by the South Africa champions, who have in their rank several members of the World Cup-bound Bafana Bafana of South Africa, who also beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria to the sole ticket in Group C of the just concluded FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Tashreeq Matthews started the onslaught as early as the 12th minute with Peter Shalulile making it two with three minutes remaining in the first half as the first 45 minutes ended 2-0 in favour of the visitors. They started the second half dictating the pace of the game and increased their tally in the 61st minute as Miguel Reisinho made it 3-0.

It became worse for the Nigerian side as substitute Arthur Sales made it 4-0 in the 75th minute before Samson Olasupo scored what would later be a consolation two minutes later to make it 4-1 and reduce the deficit.