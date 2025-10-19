New Telegraph

October 19, 2025
CAF Champions League: Rivers Utd Suffer 1-0 defeat In Mozambique

  • October 19, 2025
  • 1 minute read

Rivers United’s quest to secure a passage to the next round of the CAF Champions League suffered a huge blow after losing their second preliminary round game 1-0 against Black Bulls of Mozambique. The tightly contested encounter at the Estádio Nacional do Zimpeto saw the hosts make the most of their home advantage, breaking the deadlock midway through the second half following a spell of sustained pressure.

Rivers United, despite dominating possession for long periods, struggled to convert several clear-cut chances that could have changed the course of the match. The result leaves the Pride of Rivers with a tough task ahead as they prepare for the decisive return leg in Uyo next weekend. To progress to the group stage of Africa’s elite club competition, Stanley Eguma’s men must secure a win by at least two goals on home soil.

