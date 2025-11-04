CAF Champions League: Rivers United Land In Tough Group

Nigeria’s sole representatives in the CAF Champions League, Rivers United, have been handed a difficult group as they prepare for their maiden appearance in the competition’s group stage.

The Port Harcourt-based side were drawn in Group A, where they will face defending champions, Pyramids SC of Egypt, RS Berkane of Morocco, and Power Dynamos from Zambia, three experienced and formidable clubs on the African continent.

The draw, held yesterday at the SuperSport Studios in Johannesburg, sets the stage for what promises to be a stern test for Finidi George’s men. Rivers United earned their spot in the group phase after defeating Black Bulls of Mozambique 3-1 on aggregate in the final qualifying round.

The Nigerian champions will now have to raise their game against seasoned continental campaigners. Pyramids SC, who lifted the CAF Champions League trophy for the first time last season, will enter the group as favourites.

RS Berkane, meanwhile, are one of North Africa’s most consistent sides in continental competitions, having twice won the CAF Confederation Cup but still chasing their first Champions League title.