CAF Champions League: Finidi Decries Rivers United’s Collapse In Cairo

Rivers United head coach, Finidi George, has expressed disappointment over his team’s performance following their 3-0 defeat to Pyramids FC in Saturday’s CAF Champions League Group A encounter in Cairo.

The Nigerian side matched the Egyptian champions in the first half but struggled to keep their grip on the game after the break.

Pyramids’ forward, Ahmed Atef El Sayed, proved too much for the visitors as he netted all three goals at the 30 June Stadium.

Speaking after the match, Finidi lamented costly errors and wastefulness in front of goal, which he said ultimately tilted the contest away from his side.

“We played well but the final touch was not there,” the former Super Eagles winger said.

“We did well in the first half and in the second half, their first goal was a mistake from our defender. If you allow a team like this to score.