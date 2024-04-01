CAF CC: Rivers Utd Walk Tight Rope After Slim 1-0 Victory Against Usm

Nigeria’s only surviving team on the continent, Rivers United, currently walking a tightrope after securing a slim 1-0 win against USM Alger of Algeria in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal clash played in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state yesterday. Augustine Okejepha was the hero for the Pride of Rivers, scoring the only goal of the game in the 10th minute of the encounter. Abubakar Adamu’s well-executed assist from a corner kick set the stage for Okejepha’s decisive goal, putting the home side in the lead early in the match.

Despite dominating the game, Rivers United’s wastefulness in front of goal made sure the game ended with only a goal ahead of the second leg which might prove dicey. USM Alger struggled to match the intensity of their opponents who looked eager to score more goals. However, the arrival of rain after 70 minutes provided a brief respite for the Algerian side, allowing them to regroup and minimize the damage to a single-goal deficit by the final whistle.

Looking ahead to the second leg in Algiers on April 7, USM Alger would be looking forward to overturning the one goal for a place in the semifinal stage of the competition. With home advantage on their side, USM Alger will be determined to mount a strong comeback and keep their hopes alive in the competition. The stakes are high for USM Alger, with qualification to the next round offering an opportunity to continue their title defence and pursue continental glory. In the event of qualification, the overall winner of this tie will face the winner of the double confrontation between Abu Salim and RS Berkane in the semi-final.