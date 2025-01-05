CAF CC: Enyimba in make-or-mar game against Black Bulls

Share

Nigeria’s only flag bearer on the continent, Enyimba International, will on Sunday face a make-or-mar game against Black Bulls FC of Mozambique in the CAF Confederation Cup with the sole aim of getting their first win in the group stage of the competition while hoping to get their campaign back on track.

It has been a difficult time for the two-time CAF Champions League winner as the team currently occupied the bottom spot with just a point from three games played and anything short of a win on Sunday will put an end to their participation

The team had a change of baton in the management of the club with erstwhile coach, Yemi Olanrewaju, giving way for former Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma, who will be at the dugout on Sunday.

In a post on X, the club said, “New Year, New Gaffer, New Approach for Ultimate targets… The team is already in closed camping in Uyo ahead of our match day 4 encounter @ the CAFCC25 group game against Black Bulls FC of Mozambique on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, after an impressive start to their campaign in the competition, Enyimba’s opponent, Black Bulls, currently second on the table from a win and a draw from three games, is targeting qualification for the knockout stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ahead of the game at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Black Bulls media officer Nuno Souza said they have had limited preparations due to the post-election crisis in Mozambique.

However, he said they hope to build on their two-game unbeaten run in the group that also comprises Egyptian clubs Zamalek and Al Masry.

Halland scores twice as Man City’s resurgence continues

Erling Haaland scored twice in the Premier League for the first time in over three months as Manchester City hammered West Ham to equal their biggest win of the season.

Haaland followed up his header late in the first half by calmly chipping over advancing West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola after running onto a through ball from Savinho.

Savinho was arguably City’s best player. It was the Brazilian who forced their 10th-minute opener with a left-wing cross that deflected off Vladimir Coufal and left Areola stranded.

Phil Foden added a fourth, tapping home only his second league goal of the season after Kevin de Bruyne unselfishly set him up rather than attempting to mark his 400th City appearance in style.

West Ham did pull one back when Niclas Fullkrug turned home skipper Tomas Soucek’s cross 19 minutes from time but Crysencio Summerville wasted their best chance after that when he was off target with the goal at his mercy.

It was the first time City have won successive games since October and will at least allow manager Pep Guardiola to feel a corner is starting to be turned after the horror run that has led to the club’s Treble-winning boss questioning himself in a way scarcely imaginable for most of his nine-year reign.

In contrast, West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui remains under intense pressure. This defeat was not on the same scale as the five-goal home loss to Liverpool in the Hammers’ last game.

But former manager David Moyes’ presence in the stands was a reminder the east London outfit had not made the progress anticipated when the Scot left at the end of last season – and Lopetegui could yet pay the price for that.



