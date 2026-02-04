CAF Ban Puts 2026 WAFCON At Risk Of Postponement

The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) could face postponement after the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) submitted a formal request to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Morocco, the tournament’s host nation, has pointed to severe congestion in its domestic football calendar as the primary reason for seeking a delay.

According to the FRMF, it is currently unable to stage the competition as scheduled next month due to growing logistical and operational challenges.

New Telegraph gathered that the country’s top-flight league, the Botola Pro, has already been disrupted several times in recent months, largely because of Morocco’s involvement in major international tournaments such as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the African Nations Championship (CHAN), and the Arab Cup.

READ ALSO:

These commitments have placed added pressure on stadium availability, security planning, and overall match scheduling.

As a result, the FRMF has formally asked CAF to reschedule WAFCON to a later date, allowing time to stabilise domestic competitions and ensure suitable hosting conditions.

CAF has yet to issue an official response, though sources suggest discussions are ongoing as the governing body weighs a revised timetable for the tournament.

Any postponement would carry major implications, as the 2026 WAFCON also doubles as a qualification pathway for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The four semi-finalists will secure automatic qualification, underlining the tournament’s importance for African nations aiming to reach the global stage.

CAF Hammer Falls On Morocco After AFCON Drama

Earlier, CAF issued a series of disciplinary sanctions against the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) following incidents during the final of the AFCON 2025.

CAF has not disclosed all operational details; the governing body stated that the actions of team officials and players contributed to behaviour deemed incompatible with CAF statutes and competition regulations.