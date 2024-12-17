CAF Awards: Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Lookman, Nnadozie, Super Falcons

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, on winning the 2024 CAF Men’s African Footballer of the Year.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also hailed Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie for clinching the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award and the Super Falcons for winning the Women’s National Team of the Year Prize.

The awardees made Nigeria proud on Monday night at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards 2024 held at Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the awardees are worthy ambassadors, noting that their talent has brought honour and pride to Nigeria on the continental stage.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said. “As a Nigerian and a football fan, I am glad to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our superstars, Ademola Lookman and Chiamaka Nnadozie, at the 2024 CAF Awards. They made us proud by winning the CAF Men’s African Footballer of the Year and Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year awards, respectively.

“I am also excited about the news of the Super Falcons being named 2023 National Team of the Year (Women). The team deserved the award, having proved on many occasions to be the best female national team in Africa.

“These accomplishments make us incredibly proud and reflect the hard work, commitment and skill of these footballers. I applaud each of them for showcasing our nation on an international platform with such distinction.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate our superstars for emerging as the best in the African continent. This victory not only acknowledges personal excellence but also shows the vast potential of Nigerian football.

“I believe strongly that the recognition by Africa’s highest football authority will inspire the young generations, particularly footballers, to remain steadfast in pursuing their dreams.

“The success recorded by Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie and the Super Falcons is a remarkable testament to Nigeria’s football prowess, and we will continue to support the round leather game.”

