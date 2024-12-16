CAF Awards: Privileged For My Country, Family — Lookman

Share

Super Eagles and Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman has expressed his gratitude and pride at being named among the candidates for the prestigious African Ballon d’Or, an honour that recognizes the best African footballer each year.

Speaking to Tutto Atalanta, Lookman emphasized how significant the recognition is, not just for him, but also for Nigeria and his family.

Being among the candidates for the African Ballon d’Or is a great privilege, not only for me but also for my country and my family,” Lookman said.

“It is an important recognition, but my focus is always on the pitch, match after match.” The Nigerian forward, who has enjoyed a standout season with Atalanta, has been one of the top performers in Serie A and European competitions.

His impressive form has made him one of the favourites for the CAF Player of the Year award, alongside other top African talents.

Lookman, however, remains humble despite the accolades and awards that continue to come his way. He emphasized that, while the potential achievement would be special, his priority remains on continuous improvement.

“If it arrives, it will be a special moment, but right now, I am only thinking about improving myself,” Lookman explained.

Since the end of last season, Lookman has been one of the most soughtafter players in European football after racking up 27 goals in 57 games for Atalanta and 6 goals in 16 games for Nigeria’s Super Eagles in 2024, which includes 3 goals that helped Nigeria to a silver medal at AFCON.

The annual CAF Awards will happen on Monday 16th December 2023 at a glittering event taking place in Marrakech, Morocco, where the finest African footballers, coaches and administrators on the planet will gather to crown the best of the best.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"