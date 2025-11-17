CAF Awards: Osimhen, Salah, Hakimi Make Final Three

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen has been named among the last three contenders for the 2025 CAF Player of the Year award, joining Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah on the final shortlist released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, November 19, during a ceremony in Rabat, Morocco, where African football’s top performers for the year will be celebrated. Hakimi, who captains the Moroccan national team and plays for Paris Saint-Germain, heads into the final stage as the leading favourite.

The right-back enjoyed one of the strongest seasons of his career, playing a key role as PSG won four major trophies — Ligue 1, the UEFA Champions League, the French Cup and the Champions Trophy. His form also earned him a sixth-place finish in this year’s Ballon d’Or voting.

Salah, a two-time African Player of the Year (2017 and 2018), also returns to the final three following another impressive campaign for club and country.

Osimhen, who won the award in 2022, is back in the race after a solid season that strengthened his reputation as one of the continent’s most dangerous attacking players.

The 2025 edition of the CAF Awards — widely regarded as Africa’s equivalent of the Ballon d’Or — will unveil not only the continent’s best player, but also winners in several other categories, including women’s football, youth talent, and coaching honour.