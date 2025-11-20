CAF Awards: Nnadozie, Falcons Shine As Hakimi Crowned King Of Africa

Nigeria enjoyed a proud night at the 2025 CAF Awards in Rabat yesterday as Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and the Nigerian women’s national team emerged among the big winners, while Morocco’s Achraf Hakim claimed the top honour as African Footballer of the Year.

Nnadozie was named CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for the third consecutive year. The Paris FC goalkeeper has been in exceptional form for both club and country throughout the year, consistently delivering matchwinning performances.

Nigeria also celebrated another major achievement as the Super Falcons were crowned 2025 CAF Women’s National Team of the Year.

The award follows their successful campaign at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they captured a historic 10th continental title.

However, Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, narrowly missed out on the CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.

Despite a remarkable year, including being named Player of the Tournament at WAFCON, the top prize went to Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak. The biggest award of the night went to Morocco’s star defender Hakimi, who was crowned the 2025 African Footballer of the Year, beating Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen to the prestigious title.