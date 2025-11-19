Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie has once again stamped her authority on African football after being named the 2025 Confederation of the African Cup (CAF) Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year, extending her reign as the continent’s top shot-stopper for the third year in a row.

The announcement was made on Wednesday night during the CAF Awards ceremony, where the 24-year-old added yet another milestone to her rapidly growing list of achievements.

Having already claimed the honour in 2023 and 2024, her latest victory makes it a remarkable three consecutive wins, underscoring her unmatched consistency and dominance in the position.

The past year has been particularly defining for Nnadozie, who continues to rise on the global stage with every outstanding performance.

Her CAF Award triumph comes shortly after she earned a coveted spot on the shortlist for the 2025 The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper Award, placing her among the most respected goalkeepers in world football.

FIFA’s shortlist featured some of the sport’s biggest names, including Ann-Katrin Berger, Cata Coll, Christiane Endler, Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhouse, and Phallon Tullis-Joyce, highlighting how far the Nigerian international has climbed in global recognition.

Her inclusion reflects both her technical excellence and her growing influence beyond the African continent.

Nnadozie’s journey to this point has been marked by one standout performance after another. During her time with Paris FC, she became the backbone of the team, culminating in the club’s historic Coupe de France Féminine triumph — their first major trophy in 20 years.

Her reliability between the posts was key to their rise in French women’s football.

Her exceptional form eventually secured her a move to Brighton & Hove Albion Women in the English Women’s Super League, where she has continued to excel.

At Brighton, she quickly established herself as a commanding presence in goal, earning praise for her shot-stopping ability, distribution, and leadership.

On the international stage, Nnadozie delivered one of the finest goalkeeping campaigns ever seen in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Representing the Super Falcons, she kept four clean sheets in six matches, conceding only two goals from open play — both coming in Nigeria’s gripping 3–2 victory in the final.

Her heroic performances throughout the tournament earned her the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award as Nigeria secured a record 10th WAFCON title.

With three straight CAF Goalkeeper of the Year titles, rising global recognition, and a string of high-level performances for both club and country,

Nnadozie has firmly established herself as the benchmark for excellence among African goalkeepers. At just 24, her journey is still unfolding, and her growing legacy suggests many more honours lie ahead.