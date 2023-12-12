CAF Awards: Nigeria makes history as Osimhen, Oshoala crowned Africa’s best

Nigeria made history at the CAF Africa Footballer of the Year Awards in Marrakech, Morocco, yesterday after Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, and Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala claimed the top honours in the male and female categories of the event.

It was the first time the best players in both men’s and women’s football in Africa would come from the same country. Osimhen became the first Nigerian male player in 24 years to win the prestigious award, after Nwankwo Kanu last claimed it in 1999.

Osimhen rode to the crown on the back of his fine form in the 2022/2023 season; his 25 league goals helped Italian football club Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

He also scored a whopping 10 goals to top the 2023 African Nations Cup qualifying series. Osimhen also made history for Nigeria and Africa by finishing in an impressive eighth position in the 2023 Men’s Ballon d’Or rankings. He became the first Nigerian to be nominated and finished in the top 10 in the male category in 24 years.

He beat Muhammed Salah of Egypt and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco to the crown.

The former Lille of France star is also the first African player to win both the Young Player of the Year and African Footballer of the Year awards.

Oshoala achieved a record-extending sixth award, having clinched the gong in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2022.

Oshoala helped Barcelona claim the UEFA Women’s Champions League while also guiding the Catalans to a league victory as they went unbeaten the whole season. She also played a pivotal role as the Falcons reached the second round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup last summer.

Nigeria’s remarkable night was completed after Chiamaka Nnadozie smiled home with the Goalkeeper of the Year Award in the women’s category. The Super Falcons had earlier been named Team of the Year.

Both Osimhen and Oshoala were named in the men’s and women’s CAF Team of the Year.

Rashidi Yekini (1993), Emmanuel Amuneke (1994), Kanu (1996 and 1999), and Victor Ikpeba (1997) are the other Nigerians who have won the prestigious awards.