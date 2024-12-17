CAF Awards: Lookman Succeeds Osimhen As Africa’s Best

Share

Falcons, Nnadozie also shine in Marrakech

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, has emerged as the new king of African football, succeeding compatriot, Victor Osimhen, to be crowned African Player of the Year.

Lookman warded off challenges from Achraf Hakimi of Morocco, Serhou Guirassy of Guinea, Simon Adingra of Cote d’Ivoire and South Africa’s Runwene Williams to claim the honour at the prestigious event held in Marrakech, Morocco last night.

He also became the first foreign-born Nigerian to win the African award. He is also the sixth Nigerian player to clinch the gong following in the footsteps of Rashidi Yekini, Emmanuel Amuneke, Nwankwo Kanu, Victor Ikpeba and Osimhen.

It was a deserving moment for Lookman after helping the Eagles to the final of the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and played an important role in Atalanta’s Europa League t r i u m p h , scoring a hat trick in the final against B a y e r Leverkusen.

However, the night was especially sweet for the Super Falcons, who were named Women’s National Team of the Year. The Falcons triumphed over South Africa’s Banyana Banyana and Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses, both of whom had been strong contenders for the award.

Similarly, Chiamaka Nnadozie also enjoyed personal glory, retaining her CAF Goalkeeper of the Year title.

Nnadozie’s outstanding performances in goal were instrumental in the Super Falcons securing qualification for the Olympics after a 16- year absence.

Her efforts also played a crucial role in helping her club, Paris FC, reach the group stage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

