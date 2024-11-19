CAF AWARDS: Lookman, Nwabali Make Short Lists

Share

Overwhelming favourite Ademola Lookman and Stanley Nwabali have made the five-man short lists for the 2024 CAF Awards. CAF announced that Ademola Lookman made the five-man short list for Player of the Year Award.

The others are Simon Adingra (Cote d’Ivoire / Brighton & Hove Albion), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea / Borussia Dortmund), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns).

Nwabali made the fiveman short list for the Goalkeeper of the Year prize.

