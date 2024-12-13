CAF Awards: Lookman, Nnadozie Make Final Lists In Men’s And Women’s Categories

Share

Nigerian football stars Ademola Lookman and C h i a m a k a Nnadozie have been shortlisted in the final list for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year awards in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the final nominees yesterday ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled for December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco.

The ceremony will celebrate outstanding performances in African football from January to October 2024. Lookman, who has been in remarkable form for Atalanta and the Super Eagles, is competing for the Men’s Player of the Year award along side Achraf Hakimi of Morocco and Serhou Guirassy of Guinea Simon Adingra of Cote d’Ivoire and South Africa’s Williams.

There were expectations that only three players would make it to the final round but CAF announced yesterday that votes were evenly distributed and all five would fight till the last day.

The Nigerian forward had a stellar year, winning the Europa League with Atalanta and earning a silver medal at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

In the women’s category, Nnadozie continues to shine as one of Africa’s top football talents. She is vying for the Women’s Player of the Year award alongside Zambia’s Barbra Banda and Morocco’s Sanaa Mssoudy.

Nnadozie has also been nominated for the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award. Nigeria’s achieve ments extend beyond individual accolades, as the country was named in the Team of the Year in both male and female categories.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"