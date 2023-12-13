CAF Awards: I never voted Salah over Osimhen – Amuneke

Former Super Eagles winger, Emmanuel Amuneke, has refuted reports suggesting that he voted for Mohamed Salah of Egypt over Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen in the 2023 CAF Player of the Year Award. Amuneke clarified that he was not selected to participate in the voting process for the CAF Awards. In response to the controversy, Amuneke stated that a Moroccan journalist approached him with a choice between Salah and Achraf Hakimi, and he chose Salah based on his experience playing in Egypt and being familiar with some of the players there. He emphasised that Victor Osimhen was never part of the conversation.

The viral video led to speculation and criticism, with fans expressing disappointment that Amuneke seemingly favoured Salah over the Nigerian striker. “I was never elected to vote in the CAF Awards. A Moroccan journalist came to me and asked, ‘Hakimi or Salah’. “I said Salah because I played in Egypt, I lived in Egypt, and I know some of the guys there. Osimhen was never in the conversation,” Amuneke said.