CAF Awards: Hakimi Crowned African Footballer Of The Year

Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi has been named the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year for 2025, beating two of Africa’s biggest names, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, to claim the continent’s most prestigious individual football honour.

The ceremony, held in Marrakech on Wednesday, November 19, saw Hakimi receive thunderous applause as his name was announced, marking the first time a defender has lifted the award in over a decade.

New Telegraph reports that this victory comes after an exceptional season in which he played a pivotal role in Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League triumph and helped the French giants secure the Ligue 1 title.

Hakimi’s consistency, explosive pace, and tactical intelligence made him one of Europe’s standout full-backs throughout the 2024/2025 campaign.

He contributed crucial goals and assists during PSG’s Champions League run, including a decisive performance in the semi-finals that solidified his position as one of the world’s best modern defenders.

The 26-year-old also delivered strong performances with the Moroccan national team, helping the Atlas Lions maintain their dominance in African football and remain one of the continent’s strongest sides in international competitions.

His leadership on and off the pitch has further elevated his influence within the squad.

Hakimi’s win saw him edge out Mohamed Salah, who enjoyed another prolific year with Liverpool, and Victor Osimhen, whose goal-scoring exploits in Italy and for the Super Eagles kept him firmly in contention for back-to-back African Player of the Year titles.

The CAF panel praised Hakimi’s all-round contributions, describing him as the embodiment of “modern excellence in African football,” a player capable of defending with precision, attacking with flair, and influencing games at the highest level.

Hakimi’s triumph adds to a growing list of accolades, as he continues to carve a legacy as one of Africa’s greatest full-backs.

With a Champions League medal, a domestic league title, and the continent’s top individual honour all in one year, the Moroccan remains at the peak of his career — and shows no signs of slowing down.