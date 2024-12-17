""" """

December 17, 2024
December 17, 2024
CAF Awards: First Lady Celebrates Nnadozie, Lookman’s Victory

The first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has congratulated Chiamaka Nnadozie, Adekunle Lookman, and the Super Falcons for their remarkable achievements at the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, Senator Tinubu lauded the athletes for their dedication, talent, and passion, which have brought pride to Nigeria and showcased the excellence of Nigerian athletes on the African stage.

She also paid special tribute to the Super Falcons, praising them for representing the resilience and strength of Nigerian women through their outstanding performance in football.

She said, “This is the reward for your dedication, talent, and passion for the round leather game.

“You continue to make us proud every step of the way,” the First Lady added, reaffirming her belief in their ability to achieve even greater heights.

Chiamaka Nnadozie, Nigeria’s Super Falcons goalkeeper, and Adekunle Lookman, one of the nation’s brightest football stars, were among the winners celebrated at the prestigious CAF Awards.

Their recognition not only resonate with their individual brilliance but also shines a spotlight on the growing influence of Nigerian athletes in African football.

The CAF Awards 2024 has once again reinforced Nigeria’s dominance in African football, with its athletes showcasing exceptional talent and passion.

