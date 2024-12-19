CAF Awards: Eagles Must Make Accolades Count, Says Ikpeba

Share

Insists Lookman deserves gong

Victor Ikpeba, a former African Player of the Year, has praised the current award winner, Ademola Lookman, calling him the best player on the continent over the past year and stating that the Atalanta striker truly deserves the accolade.

Ikpeba, known as the Prince of Monaco, won the award in 1997, succeeding fellow Nigerian Kanu Nwankwo, who was recognized as the best player in 1996 and again won the award in 1999.

“Congratulations to Lookman! I wasn’t surprised by his victory. His performance in the Nations Cup was outstanding, and winning the Europa Cup with Atalanta further showcases his talent,” Ikpeba remarked.

“I am very proud of his accomplishments. He is a humble young man, very focused on his football, and should be a role model for our youth.

He has steered clear of negative issues and is not someone you frequently see making noise on social media. It’s all about his football, which is commendable.

“It’s well-deserved that he was the only player nominated for the Ballon d’Or and made the FIFA Player of the Year top 20. It’s only logical for him to progress from being better to being recognized as the best.”

Ikpeba, who is currently a member of the Nigeria Football Federation’s Technical Committee, emphasized that the Super Eagles need to start winning trophies to complement their achievements at the club level.

He noted that during his playing days, they were heavily involved in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and won Olympic medals while also performing well at the World Cup.

Notably, the late Rashidi Yekini won the award in 1993 after helping the Super Eagles qualify for their first World Cup, alongside his club performance.

Emmanuel Amuneke won it the following year, scoring the two goals that secured the 1994 AFCON for Nigeria, not to mention his contributions at the club level.

Similarly, both Kanu Nwankwo and Ikpeba were instrumental in the Nigeria Dream Team’s success at the 1996 Olympic Games.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"