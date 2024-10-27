CAF awards botched AFCON qualifier to Nigeria, fines Libya $50,000

Share

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday were awarded the maximum points in the botched Matchday 4 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the country and Libya.

After Nigeria decided not to play the game due to the maltreatment meted to them in Libya before the second leg with the Nigeria team spending over 15 hours at the airport, there have been expectations from every corner for the match to be awarded to Nigeria or the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announcing a replay.

However, CAF’s Disciplinary Board awarded Nigeria, three points and three goals from the botched qualification series scheduled to be played by Libya and Nigeria in Benina on October 15th.

In its ruling on Saturday, signed by the chairman, Ousmane Kane, the Disciplinary Board ruled that the Libya Football Federation is found to have breached Article 31 of the Africa Cup of Nations Regulations as well as Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

Also, it was said that the match “No. 87 Libya v. Nigeria of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2025 (scheduled to be played on 15 October in Benghazi) was declared lost by forfeit by Libya (by a score of 3-0).

“The Libya Football Federation is ordered to pay a fine of USD 50,000 and the fine is to be paid within 60 days of notification of the present decision with all other and further motions or prayers for relief dismissed.”

The implication is that Nigeria is now poised to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with two matches to spare.

With the decision, the Eagles are now on 10 points from four matches, four points better than second-placed Benin Republic, while Rwanda have five points. Bottom-placed Libya have only one point and are out of the running for qualification.

Victory or draw against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in Abidjan on Thursday, November 14 (a Matchday 5 encounter) will land the Super Eagles a ticket to the finals in Morocco, December 2025/January 2026.

Share

Please follow and like us: