December 19, 2024
December 19, 2024
CAF Awards, Afenifere Celebrates Lookman, Nnadozie

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has celebrated the new African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, not just for his attainment but also for his patriotism, inspiring speech and comportment during the award ceremony by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Morocco last Monday.

In a release by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere congratulated the 27-year-old player for joining the league of Nigerians who have earned the coveted award in subsequent years.

Afenifere also congratulated the Super Falcons for emerging as the best Women’s National Team of the Year as well as Chiamaka Nnadozie who bagged the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year 2024.

At the ceremony, Lookman showcased his Yoruba heritage both in his flowing Agbada outfit and in his speech which he began with salutation and an expression of gratitude to Nigeria and his supporters in Yoruba language.

The demonstration of patriotism before a global audience was impressive.

