CAF Awards: Afenifere Celebrates Adebayo, Super Falcons, Nnadozie

Share

…calls for the creation of a motivating environment

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organization, Afenifere, has celebrated the new African Player of the Year, Mr Adebayo Olajide Alade Lookman, not just for his attainment but also for his patriotism, inspiring speech and comportment during the award ceremony by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Morocco last Monday.

In a release by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere congratulated the 27-year-old player for joining the league of Nigerians who have earned the coveted award in subsequent years.

Afenifere also congratulated the Super Falcons for emerging as the best Women’s National Team of the Year as well as Chiamaka Nnadozie who bagged the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year 2024.

It would be recalled that the England-born Nigerian player, popularly known as Adebayo Lookman, was conferred with the African Footballer of the Year 2024 at the award night ceremony organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Marakash, Morocco on Monday, December 16, this year.

Lookman whose parents hail from Lagos, Nigeria, joined the league of the following Nigerians who have bagged the same award in the past. The first winner of the award was the legendary Rashidi Yekinni who won it in 1993. Others in succession were Emmanuel Amuneke (1994), Nwankwo Kanu (1996 and 1999), Victor Ikpeba (1997), and Victor Osimhen (2023).

At the ceremony, Adebayo Lookman showcased his Yoruba heritage both in his flowing Agbada outfit and in his speech which he began with salutation and an expression of gratitude to Nigeria and his supporters in Yoruba language. The demonstration of patriotism before a global audience was impressive.

Earlier, he had asserted that his decision to wear Nigeria’s green-white-green jersey to play for the Super Eagles during the World Cup qualifying competition in 2022 was the best step he has taken in his career.

“Afenifere is proud of this young man. Not just for identifying with his roots but also for comporting himself so well and for standing as a source of inspiration for the young generation. We recall his reference to his past failures which he did not allow to dampen his determination to succeed. We are happy about his choice to play for Nigeria and being proud of it”.

Ajayi added that Adebayo’s message to the youths is quite remarkable and instructive. The seventh Nigerian to be the number one football player in Africa had admonished against allowing one’s failure to induce discouragement. He had said: “Don’t let your failures stop your dreams.”

Afenifere spokesman lauded Adebayo’s parents for making their son identify with his roots “even in his moment of glory. Adebayo’s saga is a testament that with the right attitude, hard work and determination, one can overcome challenges and attain great heights”.

The statement called on parents to provide the necessary support for their children just as it urged the government to create an atmosphere capable of motivating the citizens at every level.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"