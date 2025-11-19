Nigeria enjoyed a memorable night at the 2025 CAF Awards in Marrakech, Morocco, as the Super Falcons were crowned National Team of the Year, reaffirming their place as the dominant force in African women’s football.

The honour comes following a historic year in which Justine Madugu’s squad clinched a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

The Falcons sealed the championship in August 2024 after a dramatic 3–2 victory over host nation Morocco, rallying from behind in a thrilling final that electrified fans across the continent.

READ ALSO:

Their achievements placed them ahead of fellow nominees, Ghana’s Black Queens and Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses — both of whom had strong campaigns but were ultimately overshadowed by Nigeria’s remarkable consistency and resilience.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Gusau received the award on behalf of the team.

It was, however, a bittersweet night for the country in the youth category. Flamingos captain Shakirat Moshood narrowly missed out on the Young Women’s Player of the Year accolade, losing to rising Moroccan star Doha El Madani, whose stellar year at both club and international level earned her widespread praise.

Beyond Nigeria’s triumphs, the ceremony featured a parade of Africa’s finest football talents across multiple categories.