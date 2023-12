Super Falcons of Nigeria goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has been named the winner of the 2023 CAF goalkeeper of the year.

Chiamaka Nnadozie beat two other goalkeepers, Morocco’s Khadija El-Rmichi and South African Andile Olaminii, to win the award in Morocco.

In the year under review, Nnadozie bravely blocked three penalties, including one from Christine Sinclair in the 50th minute of the 2023 Women’s World Cup match against Olympic champions Canada.