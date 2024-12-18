CAF Award: Omokri Lauds Lookman, Says Wisdom Is Not By Age

Share

Nigerian public commentator, Reno Omokri has hailed Super Eagles football star, Ademola Lookman for promoting Nigeria’s rich culture and heritage on the global stage.

Praising the Atlanta star, Omokri in a post shared on his X handle on Wednesday, commended Lookman for his patriotic remarks at the 2024 African Footballer of the Year awards.

Contrasted Lookman’s actions with the controversial comments made by Afrobeat singer, Davido and UK Secretary of State Kemi Badenoch, Omokri said Lookman demonstrated maturity beyond his 27 years by using the prestigious platform to showcase the Yoruba language and promoting Nigeria’s cultural values.

The human rights activist described this act as “a breath of fresh air.”

Omokri criticized Davido, 32, for speaking in an American accent to describe Nigeria’s economy as “In shambles” during a global forum, discouraging foreign investment.

He also took aim at Badenoch, 44, for referring to Nigeria as “a very poor country” and accusing its police force of corruption.

“Kemi Badenoch used her British accent to talk down on Nigeria.

“But the next day, a BBC panellist had to remind her that Nigeria is one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies and a vital emerging market.”

Omokri contrasted Lookman’s actions with those of Davido and Badenoch, emphasizing the footballer’s commitment to preserving Nigerian identity.

At the awards ceremony, Lookman celebrated the Lukumi Yoruba language, projecting a positive image of Nigeria to a global audience.

“Ademola Lookman proved that wisdom is not by age.

“If we truly want to be the Giant of Africa, we must take affirmative steps to preserve our language and culture.”

Omokri’s also noted the alarming decline of Nigerian languages, citing UNESCO’s 2012 declaration of Igbo as endangered.

He lauded the Lukumi Yoruba people for their efforts to preserve their heritage.

Furthermore, he noted that all six governors in Nigeria’s Southwest bear traditional Yoruba names, a rarity in other regions.

He urged parents to teach native languages to their children, emphasizing that multilingualism enhances intelligence.

Establishing his points, Omokri pointed to Latino communities in the United States as an example, where children learn Spanish before English.

