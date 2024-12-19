CAF Award: Gani Adams Congratulates Lookman

Share

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has congratulated Super Eagles and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman for winning the 2024 CAF Men’s African Player of the Year award.

Lookman triumphed over strong competition from Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams.

The Atalanta star won the award, following Victor Osimhen’s success in 2023.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Adams praised Ademola Lookman, describing him as an “exemplary ambassador of Nigeria and the Yoruba race”

“I congratulate you on this huge achievement and recognition by Africa’s highest football authority. This will no doubt inspire the younger generation to dream for greater glory.”

Iba Adams commended Lookman for identifying with his roots by adorning the Yoruba attire with beads and beginning his address in the Yoruba language.

“I dare say that Ademola Lookman is a true son of Yorubaland. His attire during the ceremony and his address in Yoruba says much about his background. Let me seize this opportunity to congratulate his parents on a job well done.

“I hope this open display of his Yorubaness will inspire others like him in the Diaspora to begin to identify with their heritage. We are a people rich in abiding culture and tradition with thousands of years of history.

“Thank you for making Nigeria and indeed Yorubaland proud on a global stage. Again, I say a big congratulations to my brother, a true Omoluabi,” Iba Adams stated.

Recall that shortly after he was announced as the winner of the coveted award, the Atalanta and Super Eagles forward, who was decked in agbada in Nigeria’s national colours, green, displaying his sense of national and cultural pride, and his first words as African Footballer of the Year were “E Kale (Good evening), Ese, Modupe (Thank You).

