CAF Award Domination, A Testament To Nigeria’s Rich Football Talent – Adeboye

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Bola Tinubu, on Grassroots Sports Development, Adeyinka Adeboye, has ascribed the domination of Nigeria players in various categories of this year’s CAF award, culminating in Ademola Lookman becoming the best player on the continent to Nigeria’s rich football talent and the country’s growing influence in African football.

According to the former SSA to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the country has a rich culture in football and other sports as he congratulated all the winners.

It would be recalled that at the CAF Award celebrated in Morocco o Monday, December 16, Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie and the Super Falcons emerged the Africa Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year and Team of the Year (Women) respectively.

“It is with immense pride and joy that I extend my warmest congratulations to you all on your outstanding achievements at the 2024 CAF Awards in Marrakesh, Morocco,” Adeboye said.

“Ademola Lookman, your exceptional skills and dedication to the beautiful game have earned you the prestigious CAF Player of the Year Award. This recognition is a testament to your hard work, perseverance, and passion for football. You have made Nigeria proud, and we celebrate your achievement.

“Chiamaka Nnadozie, your impressive performance between the posts has earned you the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

“Your leadership, agility, and shot-stopping abilities have been instrumental in the Super Falcons’ success. You are an inspiration to aspiring goalkeepers and a shining example of Nigerian excellence.

“To the Nigerian Super Falcons Team, your collective effort and teamwork have earned you the CAF Women’s Football Team of the Year Award.

“This achievement is a testament to your dedication, discipline, and commitment to excellence. You have made Nigeria proud, and we celebrate your success.

“Furthermore, it is a remarkable achievement that Nigerian players dominated the CAF Best XI of the Year. Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman’s inclusion in the Men’s Best XI, alongside Rasheedat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala, Osinachi Ohale, and Michelle Alozie in the Women’s Best XI, is a clear indication of Nigeria’s rich football talent and the country’s growing influence in African football.”

