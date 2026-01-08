CAF Appoints Somali Ref For Nigeria, Algeria Clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Somali referee, Omar Artan to officiate the AFCON 2025 quarterfinal match between Nigeria and Algeria.

The Super Eagles will take on the Desert Foxes in what is expected to be one of the biggest matches of the quarterfinal stage. Algeria reached the last eight after a hardfought 1-0 win over DR Congo.

Nigeria, on their part, booked their quarterfinal place in convincing style with a 4-0 victory against Mozambique in the round of 16. CAF’s choice of Omar Artan shows the confidence the football body has in the Somali official.

Artan is well respected across Africa and has handled many important matches in CAF competitions. He is known for his calm approach and fair decisions on the pitch.

With Nigeria and Algeria both having strong teams and a rich history at the Africa Cup of Nations, all eyes will be on the referee as the two giants battle for a place in the semifinals of AFCON 2025.