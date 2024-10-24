CAF Announces Date, Location For 2024 Awards

Share

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially declared that the 2024 CAF Awards will take place in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16, 2024.

The awards recognize exceptional achievements in both club and national football, with the prestigious titles of CAF African Player of the Year for both men and women being the focal point of the event.

Although the final list of nominees for Africa’s Best Player has not yet been released, several prominent players are anticipated to be in contention for this esteemed award.

Notable candidates include Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, and Morocco’s Brahim Díaz, all of whom have delivered impressive performances in their respective leagues and competitions this year.

The current holder of the African Footballer of the Year title in the men’s category is Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who continues to excel on both club and international fronts.

In the women’s category, the title is held by Nigerian football star Asisat Oshoala, who has had an outstanding year on the field.

CAF has yet to announce the official start time for the 2024 ceremony, with additional information expected to be released shortly.

It is worth noting that this will be the third consecutive occasion that Morocco hosts this esteemed event, following last year’s glamorous celebration of African football.

Marrakech, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and lively tourism scene, will again serve as the backdrop for honouring excellence in African football.

