The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the creation of the African Nations League, a new competition that will be staged every year to highlight the continent’s leading national teams and elite players.

According to CAF, the tournament is intended to provide a regular, high-quality competitive platform for senior national sides, allowing African footballers more opportunities to compete at the highest level and gain wider recognition.

The continental body announced on Monday via its official X account, describing the initiative as an exciting step forward that will guarantee an annual top-tier international competition featuring Africa’s best talents.

READ ALSO:

CAF explained that the African Nations League is designed to improve the overall standard of football on the continent by increasing the number of meaningful matches, aiding player growth and development, and deepening engagement with fans across Africa.

The yearly structure is expected to deliver consistent high-level action for both players and supporters.

The introduction of the new competition reflects CAF’s broader ambition to enhance the global standing of African football while creating long-term benefits for national teams, players and member associations.

The announcement also comes at a time of wider reforms within African football, following recent comments by CAF President Patrice Motsepe indicating that the Africa Cup of Nations will shift to a four-year cycle after the 2028 edition, moving away from its current two-year schedule.