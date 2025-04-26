CAF, AGL Conclude Partnership Ahead WAFCON, AFCON

Share

The football ruling body in Africa, The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) and Africa Global Logistics during the week concluded partnership that will make AGL the Official Logistics Partner for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 and the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026.

The partnership was officially signed in Johannesburg on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 by CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe and AGL President, Philippe Labonne.

Building on a successful collaboration that began with the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023, AGL will once again play a key role as CAF’s Official Logistics Partner for both the coming AFCON and WAFCON.

Philippe Labonne, President of Africa Global Logistics, said: “We are honoured to extend our collaboration with CAF. We share the same vision of unity and excellence for Africa. We aim to support the successful organization of major tournaments like AFCON and WAFCON, and also to transform African football into a lasting driver of economic and social development.

“Thanks to our partnership with CAF, we celebrate the passion of millions of Africans for football, while reinforcing our commitment to local content, engaging with communities, and promoting women’s inclusion. Together, thanks to the power of football, we’ll keep moving Africa forward.”

Beyond sporting competitions, this partnership reflects a shared vision: making football a catalyst for sustainable development across the Continent. Drawing on its deep-rooted expertise in Africa and a vast logistics network spanning 47 African countries, AGL plays a key role in the Continent’s economic and social transformation. This partnership illustrates its ambition to contribute sustainably to African sport while strengthening its positive impact on the communities it serves.

