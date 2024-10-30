Cadets Mount Pressure On FG For Training Vessels

Share

After being rejected by shipping companies, cadets from Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, are mounting pressure on the Federal Government to acquire training vessels for the institution to enable them have sea time experience.

They explained that this would give them opportunity to work onboard any ship after graduation rather than staying idle after school. The cadets complained in Lagos that due to lack of training vessels, majority of them were tired of seeking for seatime.

Their spokesperson, Hameed Adamu, noted that the inability to place them on vessels had made them purchase the Nigerian Navy recruit form with their O’level certificate after spending millions of naira for National Diploma alone.

According to him, “most countries have training vessel for cadets, whereby, after their academics, they proceed to training in these vessels, not starting all over again.

If about three or four training vessels are created, their main purpose would be to accept and train cadet but that same vessel will stand as a revenue generation for government, because operation will be on going, but the aim is every year cadet would be employed to train on such vessel.

“All our documents would expire soon and they are very expensive. To do National Diploma at Maritime Academy of Nigeria, you would spend N5 million for two years duration, especially now that things are expensive.

The problem is not from the school because the school has done their best, I can even credit them because they have tried. “The problem is that cadets are neglected in Nigeria, they should not be asking cadet for two years experience, but oneyear class room experience to show our effectiveness in class.

Adamu stressed that Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)’s scope of operation was so large that it could no longer handle MAN’s affairs.

He commended the management of the academy on its efforts to reach out to the indigenous companies, saying however that some of the indigenous shipping companies had rejected them for lack of work experience requirement.

Adamu said: “On the part of the indigenous companies, only a few of the cadets were taken because some companies will say they don’t take cadets, some will say they want experience; we are surprised that they want experience from cadets.

“A cadet is someone that is applying to have experience, so you cannot acquire experi – ence from him, how can we give what we do not have. But on the rectors end, he is making a forward innovation to help us.

“I came from Delta to Lagos for my discharge letter because NIMASA said that I can only get my permanent discharge booked in Lagos, whereas we have NIMASA offices in Delta, Calabar, Warri and even Port Harcourt.

NIMASA has cost me a job before, I did Seafarers Identification Document (SID), just for NIMASA to provide me with status number and they were telling me to come back in three months to Lagos.

“But when I spoke with a General in the Army, he told me to check Warri, I did and in less than one week I got it. By the time I went to the company they have moved on.”

Recalled that the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy (FMMBE) has said in 2023 that lack of sea time experience has affected the chance of Nigerian seafarers in the global shipping.

The ministry said that it has become imperative to fund a lasting solution aimed at raising the employment chances of Nigerian seafarers in the global shipping.

According to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetota, who was represented by the Director, Maritime Safety and Security, Babatunde Bombata at the graduation ceremony at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron said that the resource man capita for the nation’s nascent blue economy holds great potential for economic development and employment.

