Cadbury Retires MD

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has retired Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye as managing director. Adeboye joined the company in November 2008 as finance and strategy director and was appointed managing director on April 1, 2019.

The company said in a statement that the board had expressed its appreciation for her service, noting that her leadership contributed significantly to Cadbury’s growth and positioned the company for sustained and profitable expansion.

Also in the interim, the board has appointed Mrs. Folake Ogundipe, the current finance director to oversee the day-to-day operations of the company. Ogundipe joined the company in September 2025 and was later appointed to the board as finance director.

She is recognised for her extensive leadership experience in business transformation, shareholder value creation, and performance management within the consumer goods sector. The board expressed confidence in her ability to lead the company effectively during this transition period.