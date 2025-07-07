Cadbury Picks Director

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr. Abhiroop Chuckarbutty as non-executive director, alongside the re-election of Mr. Adedotun Sulaiman and Mr. Sunil Parthasarathy to the company’s board.

The company said in a statement that the appointments were ratified by shareholders under the ordinary business section of the meeting agenda.

Also, in compliance with corporate governance standards, three shareholder representatives, Pastor Lanre Awobode, Mrs. Mary Shofolahan and Mrs. Elizabeth Gbegbaje were elected to the company’s statutory audit committee.

Two board representatives, Mr. Sunil Parthasarathy and Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe were also nominated to serve on the committee for the 2025 financial year ending December 31.