Cadbury Parent Coy Empowers Farmers, Launches New Product

As part of its backward integration initiatives, Cadbury Nigeria, through its parent company, Mondelēz International, has launched Cocoa Life into the Nigerian market.

Head, Corporate Communications and Government Affairs, Cadbury Nigeria, Frederick Mordi, in a statement on behalf of the company, in Lagos recently, said that the farmers’ empowerment was part of the company’s global cocoa sustainability programme in Nigeria, which kick-started since July 2022.

According to him, the programme currently covers six states in the country namely; Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Oyo, and Cross River, and it has empowered thousands of farmers.

Mordi, in the statement, disclosed that “Mondelez International has a majority equity-interest of 79.39 per cent in Cadbury Nigeria through its holding in Cadbury Schweppes Overseas Limited. “The remaining 20.61 per cent equity-ownership is held by a diverse group of Nigerian individuals and institutional shareholders.”

