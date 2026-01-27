Cadbury Nigeria Returns To Profit As Revenue Jumps 31% In 2025

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has returned to profitability for the year ended December 31, 2025, driven by strong revenue growth and improved balance sheet performance, according to its unaudited financial statements.

The confectionery maker posted revenue of ₦169.84 billion in 2025, representing a 31.49% increase from ₦129.17 billion in 2024. The growth reflects stronger sales across key product lines, despite a challenging operating environment.

Cost of sales rose to ₦133.24 billion from ₦110.94 billion in 2024, an increase of 20.10%, but this was outpaced by revenue growth, supporting a substantial improvement in earnings.

Profit before tax stood at ₦17.27 billion, compared with a loss of ₦28.33 billion in 2024, while profit after tax came in at ₦12.09 billion, reversing the ₦22.22 billion loss recorded the previous year. The return to profitability marks a major turnaround for the company.

Cadbury Nigeria’s balance sheet also strengthened. Total assets increased by 13.39% to ₦82.14 billion, up from ₦72.44 billion in 2024. Total liabilities declined to ₦65.68 billion from ₦68.06 billion, reflecting improved financial discipline and effective balance sheet management.

As a result, total equity surged by 276.06% to ₦16.47 billion, compared with ₦4.38 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share (EPS) improved to ₦5.30, reversing a loss per share of ₦9.75 in 2024, while book value per share rose sharply to ₦7.22 from ₦1.92. The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio settled at 11.30, reflecting the return to positive earnings.

Cadbury Nigeria’s share price closed the period at ₦59.90, up from ₦21.50 in 2024, representing a 178.6% gain, while the earnings yield improved to 8.85% from negative levels in the prior year.