Cadbury Nigeria Bags Awards, Promises Improved Workforce

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Mondelez International, has been named the overall winner of the HR Best Practices Awards 2024.

Cadbury winnings took place at the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) HR Oscar Awards, which held in Abuja, recently.

The awards celebrate excellence in human resource practice and the delivery of the people’s agenda. In the same vein, Cadbury Nigeria also received the 2024 HR Optimisation Award in two other categories namely Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives, which recognises innovation in the Company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) offerings and initiatives in the past year; and Adoption of Technology/ Digital HR Initiatives that also recognises technological innovation and HR service delivery through technology.

The evaluation for this award is based on the company’s HR strategies and processes in 13 HR practice areas that include Strategic HR;Talent Acquisition; Talent Development;Performance Management;Diversity,Equity,and Inclusion (DEI); Compensation, Rewards and Benefits; and Employee Engagement and Internal Communication, to mention a few, a statement said.

Cadbury Nigeria had earlier bagged four awards at the 9th edition of the HR People Magazine Awards,which was held in Lagos,recently.

The awards seek to promote excellence in the HR profession and recognise the top people, initiatives, and strategies put in place by various organisations.

Cadbury Nigeria won in the following categories: Employer of Choice (under 1000 employees),Outstanding Employee Engagement (under 1000 employees), Outstanding Talent Management Strategy, and Best Training, Learning and Development (under 1000 employees).

Similarly, the Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria, Oyeyimika Adeboye, and the Human Resources Director of the Company, Wole Odubayo, received Commendation as “HR Champion 2024,” and “HR Leader 2024,” respectively.

Speaking on the awards, Adeboye said: “We believe in continuously raising the bar as we strive to equip our workforce to become more relevant in the modern technologically driven world.”

Odubayo added: “We take pride in our end-to-end HR strategies and processes, and we leverage technology to deliver value to our employees.”

