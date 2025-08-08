CAC’s Annual ‘Eri’ Festival Holds Today

The annual Eri (Testimony) Festival of the Christ Apostolic Church Zonal Headquarters, Word and Life City, takes place today, Saturday August 9.

Prophet Peter Ademola J.P, (Baba Eri 1) is the Chief Host of the annual event which is expected to be spirit-filled and soul-lifting at the Ado Odo Ota Local Government Secretariat, Ota.

Only on Friday, there was evangelism as members embarked on a rally to sensitise the public about the big programme.

At the recent service at the Olosun branch of the Church, Pastor Mrs Susan Kadri noted that the forthcoming programme would be a big one for all the people of Ota.

“The theme of this year’s event is: ‘Grace and Mercy’, which we all seek from almighty God on a daily basis.

“Our father in the Lord, Prophet Ademola, Baba Eri, will be there to bless us all and it will be powerful,” Mrs Kadiri said.

Other ministers in CAC Olosun Branch, Pastor Olajide Idowu and Evangelist Soole Oluniyi Samuel, stressed that the annual event slated for today will be glorious.

Members are expected to turn out in large numbers from various parts of the country while some other people are coming from abroad to be part of the programme.

After the rally on Friday, it was also expected that more people in Ota will troop in to witness the annual event.