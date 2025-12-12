CACOL Urges LGs To Promote Participatory, Transparent Governance

The Centre for AntiCorruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has called on all local governments administrators to encourage participatory governance and an open governance system.

CACOL made the call in Lagos at its one-day capacity-building workshop organised in collaboration with the Lagos State Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement.

hemed ‘Strengthening Participatory, Corruptionfree Governance at the Grassroots Level, the workshop aimed at strengthening community involvement in decision making and to fundamentally improve the effectiveness, transparency, and accountability of local governance in the state.

CACOL Chairman, Debo Adeniran, in his welcome address, urged local governments to live above board and embrace an open governance system free of corruption.