July 30, 2025
CAC To Delist 100,000 Dormant Firms, Issues 90-Day Ultimatum

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced the commencement of a new round of delisting companies that have failed to comply with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

The commission made the announcement in a public notice yesterday. CAC also said the names of affected companies have been published on its website, urging both the companies and the general public to verify the list.

It stated that companies failing to file their Annual Returns and update records of Persons with Significant Control (PSC)/ Beneficial Ownership within 90 days of the publication will be struck off the Register.

The notice read: “The General Public is hereby informed that the Corporate Affairs Commission (the Commission) has commenced another round of striking off companies that have not complied with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 from the Register in accordance with the requirements of the Act.

“The Companies whose names are to be struck off have been published on the Commission’s website. Companies and the General Public are advised to check the website for the list of the affected companies.”

