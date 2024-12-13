CAC Theological Seminary Announces BTh Executive Program

Share

The Christ Apostolic Church Theological Seminary (CACTS), Lagos State Campus, on Friday, announced its Bachelor of Theology (BTh) Executive program.

New Telegraph reports that the program is tailored to meet the needs of professionals, Church workers, and Christian leaders for the enhancement of their Theological knowledge and acceleration of their spiritual development.

This program aims to offer busy executives and Church leaders a conducive and convenient learning environment at the Lagos State for them to access quality Theological education towards accelerating their spiritual development and enhancing their effectiveness in Ministry as well as in their careers.

The location for the physical lectures is the Lagos State Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC), Magodo Area of the state.

The key features of the program include:

Mode of Study: Modular (Online and Offline);

Online Lectures:

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

8 PM-10 PM on each day.

Physical Classes: 2 Saturdays in a month, 8 AM-5 PM. Target Audience: Church workers, Ministers, Christian educators, Public servants, Private Sector Senior executives. Gender Male & Female

Denomination: Open to all denominations (non-denominational)

This program has a comprehensive curriculum designed to promote sound Christian education and discipline.

The School Management further reiterated the distinguishing features of this program that will attract prospective Students.

They include:

Affiliation of CACTS to Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Osun State;

Flexible schedule accommodating working professionals;

Comprehensive theological education for spiritual and professional growth; Opportunity to learn in a citadel of knowledge and excellence.

Conducive Study Centre – The Lagos State Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC), PSSDC Road, Magodo, Lagos.

