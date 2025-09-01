CAC Shifts New Fee Implementation To Oct 1

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced the deferment of the implementation of revised fees for its services to October 1.

The Commission, in a public notice issued on Saturday in Abuja, said the decision was taken to enable it prioritise full stabilisation of its new Company Registration Portal before mid-September.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the revised fees were earlier scheduled to take effect on September 1. This was after CAC had already postponed the initial deadline of Aug. 1, following technical hitches on the upgraded portal.

The CAC said the latest extension was aimed at delivering optimum value to customers and stakeholders, while ensuring a seamless transition into the new regime of services.

According to the notice, the deferment demonstrates CAC’s strong determination to provide efficient and customer-centric services that meet global standards.

The Commission expressed appreciation to its customers and stakeholders for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during what it described as a critical phase of transformation.