CAC Rolls Out Programmes For Annual ‘Eri’ Festival

The annual Eri (Testimony) Festival of the Christ Apostolic Church Zonal Headquarters, Word and Life City, is fast approaching as the church has rolled out various build up programmes for the August 9 event.

Prophet Peter Ademola J.P, (Baba Eri 1) is the Chief Host of the annual event which is expected to be spirit-filled and soul-lifting at the Ado Odo Ota Local Government Secretariat Ota.

As part of the activities lined up, there will be a revival today Wednesday at the headquarters in the morning while tomorrow, there will be another revival programme scheduled to hold in the evening. Friday has however been set out for evangelism as members will embark on a rally to sensitize the public about the big programme.